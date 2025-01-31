FCC Commissioner Gomez Announces Staff Additions, Departures

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission commissioner Anna M. Gomez has announced a new appointment to her staff as well as some staff departures.

As part of the changes, Hayley Steffen, who has served as her legal advisor on wireline and space issues, will be joining the FCC’s Office of International Affairs.

Jessica Greffenius, who has been serving as her acting legal advisor on wireline and public safety issues, will be returning to the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

Finally, Jonathan Uriarte will be joining commissioner Gomez’s office as a strategic communications and policy advisor.

“From my first day as an FCC Commissioner, Hayley has been an invaluable advisor and integral member of the Gomez team,” Gomez wrote. “During her tenure in my office, she worked on numerous proceedings and policies with significant impacts on the Wireline and Space sectors that required keen strategic analysis of complex issues. My decisions were better because of her many contributions. I will miss having Hayley’s wise counsel, but I am grateful that her expertise and knowledge will remain at the FCC as she continues her public service at the Commission.”

“I extend my sincere thanks to Jess for her astute guidance and hard work these last several months,” she added. “Her legal skills, initiative, and good humor allowed her to integrate into my team seamlessly. I look forward to continuing to work with her in her role in the Wireless Bureau.”

“I am pleased to announce that Jonathan Uriarte has agreed to join my staff as a Strategic Communications and Policy Advisor,” Gomez concluded. “Jonathan most recently served as Director of Strategic Communications and Policy Advisor for FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. Prior to joining the FCC, he worked for nearly a decade in various communications and advisory roles on Capitol Hill, including as spokesperson and advisor for then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats, Senator Mark Warner, and former Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy. He started his career in public service as a community organizer in the San Francisco Bay Area and as a staffer in the California State Senate. He is a California native and a graduate of U.C. Berkeley. I look forward to working with Jonathan in this new role.”