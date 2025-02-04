FCC Chair Brendan Carr Fills More Key Staff Positions

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr continues to build out his leadership team with the announcement of more staff appointments. Those include Adam Candeub as general counsel and Jay Schwarz, chief, Space Bureau.

“I am honored that this talented team of professionals have agreed to join the FCC and will help ensure that we deliver great results for the American people,” Carr said. “They bring a broad range of legal and policy expertise to their jobs and will enable the FCC to promote free speech and increase economic opportunity. I look forward to drawing on their counsel and advice.”

The FCC described the new staffers as follows:

Adam Candeub, General Counsel of the FCC. Adam will serve as the General Counsel of the FCC. Immediately before joining the FCC, he was a law professor at Michigan State University, joining the faculty in 2004. Before entering academe, he was an FCC attorney advisor in the old “Common Carrier” Bureau and the Media Bureau as well as an associate in several private law firms. He served as a clerk to J. Clifford Wallace, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In 2019, he joined the Trump Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary at NTIA and assumed the role of Acting Assistant Secretary before being appointed Deputy Associate Attorney General at DOJ.

Jay Schwarz, Chief, Space Bureau. Jay will serve as Chief of the Space Bureau. Returning to the FCC now after time in the private sector, Jay previously served as FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s Wireline Advisor. Before joining then-Chairman Pai’s team in 2017, Jay had held positions in the Wireline Competition Bureau, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, and the Office of Strategic Planning. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh and an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Adam Jackman, Director of Strategic Communications, Office of Media Relations. Adam will serve as Director of Strategic Communications in the Office of Media Relations. Immediately prior to joining the FCC, Adam worked as Director of Digital Communications for the United States House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. In that role, Adam authored, produced, and curated a variety of the Committee’s media content, including videos, speeches, and rapid response. Adam received his Bachelor’s Degree in History and Political Science, summa cum laude, from the University of Southern California.

Dana Howell, Executive Assistant, Office of Chairman Brendan Carr. Dana will serve as Executive Assistant in the Office of Chairman Carr. Dana previously served in the FCC’s Managing Director’s office as an Information Resource Manager and COR for the agency’s Chief Information Officer. Before that, Dana served in then-Commissioner Carr’s office providing administrative support to Carr and his staff. With more than 30 years of government service, Dana brings a wealth of administrative knowledge and experience to the Chairman’s office.