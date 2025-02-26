FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Names Agency’s New Deputy General Counsel

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced the appointment of Bradley Craigmyle as deputy general counsel of the FCC.

In the new role, he will serve as the FCC’s deputy general counsel for litigation.

“I am very pleased that Bradley has agreed to continue serving the American people by joining the FCC as deputy general counsel,” Carr said in a statement. “Bradley is a talented lawyer and brings a breadth of experience to this important job. I look forward to drawing on his counsel to support the FCC’s work and deliver great results for the American people.”

Craigmyle joins the FCC from the U.S. House of Representatives Office of General Counsel, where he served as associate general counsel and managed the office’s high-priority and high-profile litigation.

Before that, he worked at the U.S. Department of Justice, serving as a trial attorney in the Civil Division’s Federal Programs Branch. Bradley clerked for Judge Gerald Bard Tjoflat of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and for Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr., and Judge Stephen R. Clark, both of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

He received his bachelor of arts degree from Truman State University, summa cum laude, and his law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law, magna cum laude, where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Missouri Law Review.