FCC Commissioner Simington Names New Legal Advisors
David Brodian will to serve as senior legal advisor to the commissioner
WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission commissioner Nathan Simington announced that he has appointed David Brodian to serve as senior legal advisor, and Sara Rahmjoo to serve as legal advisor.
“I am very grateful to my policy advisor Michael Sweeney, who is being detailed to another role in government,” Simington said. “His contributions to our office cannot be overstated and I look forward to his return. I am excited to continue my work with Sara, and I look forward to working with David.”
Prior to joining the Commissioner’s office as senior legal advisor, Brodian served as an attorney advisor in the Competition Policy Division of the Wireline Competition Bureau. Brodiand has also served in various other legal and policy positions across government, including at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the U.S. House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee, and the Department of Commerce Office of General Counsel. He graduated from George Mason University (Scalia) School of Law, received a master’s degree from Georgetown University, and received his bachelor’s from Goucher College.
Prior to her role as Legal Advisor, Rahmjoo served as commissioner Simington’s policy advisor and confidential assistant. She joined the Commission as an intern to commissioner Simington in 2023. She earned her M.B.A. from American University Kogod School of Business, and received her bachelor’s from the University of Maryland, College Park.
