FCC Commissioner Simington Announces New Chief of Staff
His senior legal adviser moves into the new role
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission member Nathan Simington announced that he has appointed Adam Cassady to serve as his chief of staff. Simington made the move after his previous chief of staff, Erin Boone, was appointed acting chief of the Media Bureau by chair Brendan Carr.
Prior to his role as chief of staff, Cassady served as senior legal adviser to Simington, a Republican.
“I am so grateful to Erin Boone for her work as my chief of staff, and I wish her the best in her continued service to the American people as a member of Chairman Carr’s advisory team and as acting chief of the Media Bureau. I could not have been more fortunate to have Erin on staff, and I expect great things from her in her new leadership role. I am excited to welcome my longtime adviser, Adam Cassady, as my new chief of staff.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.