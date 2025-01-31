FCC Commissioner Simington Announces New Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission member Nathan Simington announced that he has appointed Adam Cassady to serve as his chief of staff. Simington made the move after his previous chief of staff, Erin Boone, was appointed acting chief of the Media Bureau by chair Brendan Carr.

Prior to his role as chief of staff, Cassady served as senior legal adviser to Simington, a Republican.

“I am so grateful to Erin Boone for her work as my chief of staff, and I wish her the best in her continued service to the American people as a member of Chairman Carr’s advisory team and as acting chief of the Media Bureau. I could not have been more fortunate to have Erin on staff, and I expect great things from her in her new leadership role. I am excited to welcome my longtime adviser, Adam Cassady, as my new chief of staff.”