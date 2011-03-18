Fast Forward Video to spotlight new DVR solution

At the 2011 NAB Show, Fast Forward Video (FFV) will show its sideKick HD DVR. The sideKick HD is a versatile recording solution designed to ease production workflow and satisfy the demands of producers and post-production editors. The camera-mountable sideKick HD captures video directly from HD-SDI or HDMI outputs at bit rates up to 220Mb/s, with 4:2:2 sampling and 10-bit resolution in multiple codecs.

The sidekick includes removable, 2.5in SSD drives that record directly to high-quality nonlinear editing formats to eliminate time-consuming transcoding, which can degrade image quality. It also provides a 4.3in onboard confidence monitor, which offers local playback viewing with scrub and jog capabilities.

See Fast Forward Video at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C12719.