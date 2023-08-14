Fandor Streaming Service Bows on Philo
It will be available on to Philo’s 'Movies & More' subscribers through a new deal with Cineverse
LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has inked a new agreement with Philo that makes the Fandor streaming service available to subscribers of Philo's "Movies & More" package.
“The addition of Fandor provides a greater array of choices to Philo's "Movies & More" add-on package, ensuring consumers will have the opportunity to explore both new and beloved favorites, available for viewing on demand,” noted David Chu, executive vice president and general manager Cineverse Networks. “As we continue to aggressively expand the distribution of Fandor, we are certain that this will lead to new fans discovering our indie streaming platform."
Fandor joins a line-up that includes FMC, Reelz, and Sony Movies.
Cineverse also recently launched three FAST Channels on Philo – Comedy Dynamics, Screambox TV and The Bob Ross Channel.
Cineverse’s reality lifestyle channel So…Real is expected to launch in the coming months.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.