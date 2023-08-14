Fandor Streaming Service Bows on Philo

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has inked a new agreement with Philo that makes the Fandor streaming service available to subscribers of Philo's "Movies & More" package.

“The addition of Fandor provides a greater array of choices to Philo's "Movies & More" add-on package, ensuring consumers will have the opportunity to explore both new and beloved favorites, available for viewing on demand,” noted David Chu, executive vice president and general manager Cineverse Networks. “As we continue to aggressively expand the distribution of Fandor, we are certain that this will lead to new fans discovering our indie streaming platform."

Fandor joins a line-up that includes FMC, Reelz, and Sony Movies.

Cineverse also recently launched three FAST Channels on Philo – Comedy Dynamics, Screambox TV and The Bob Ross Channel.

Cineverse’s reality lifestyle channel So…Real is expected to launch in the coming months.