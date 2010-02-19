Facilis Technology ships new generation of shared storage for video post production

Facilis Technology has delivered the next installment of its Facilis Shared File System. With crossplatform support, Version 4.2 represents one of the company’s most compelling shared-storage advancements.

Through 2009, Facilis Technology has strengthened its feature set by including a shared file system that allows TerraBlock Virtual Volumes to be accessed from multiple writers across both Fibre Channel and Ethernet. As part of this new technology, traditional high-performance, single-user write volumes existing on the TerraBlock may be switched to multiuser write on the fly and on a per-volume basis.

In addition to other workflow enhancements, Facilis Technology is helping facilities take advantage of the new file-based camera acquisition by allowing real-time playback of any resolution streaming or sequential file format.