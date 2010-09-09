Eyeheight unveils HD voice-over and audio combiner

At IBC (stand 8.D92) Eyeheight will unveil its new HD Voiceover audio combiner, which allows AES audio sources such as voice or audio effects to be mixed with an existing HD-SDI embedded audio stream. Designed for use in broadcast studios, post-production facilities or playout centers, HD Voiceover can be controlled via automation, Eyeheight’s FP-9 panel with multilevel color-coded push-button menus, or a GPI signal command.

HD Voiceover’s feature set includes input channel manipulation, programmable automatic voice-over transitions and EDH reinsertion. Integral solid-state memories are provided to store six groups of user-configuration data. Manual or motorized fader operation is optional. The mixer is fully transparent to all other embedded signals.

Several HD Voiceover modules can be accommodated in an Eyeheight FB-9E Ethernet-enabled 1 U chassis with optional redundant power supply unit. Modules and PSU can all be hot-swapped.