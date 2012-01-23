Eyeheight Announces CC-3D Color Corrector



LONDON: Eyeheight has rolled out a multi-rate stereoscopic 3D color corrector. Designed for use in broadcast production, post-production and playout centers, the Eyeheight CC-3D allows both channels of a stereoscopic 3D pair to be corrected under common single control. Using a common single control ensures that any adjustments made have an identical effect on both channels of a stereoscopic 3D pair.



The CC-3D’s adjustable color correction parameters include R, G, B and master gain and lift plus selectable master or individual R, G and B gamma control with overall luma, chroma gain, hue rotation and black level.





An integral legalizer automatically ensures that adjustments remain within industry-agreed signal levels. Default legalization settings are to EBU Technical Recommendation R103-2000. Alternative legalization parameters can be set and stored. The legalizer is equivalent to a stand-alone Eyeheight RGB legalizer including overshoot suppression and six user memories.



Eyeheight’s CC-3D colour corrector is capable of working at 1080i/50/59.94 or 1080p 23.976/24/25/29.97 high definition, 720p/50/59.94 intermediate definition and 625/50 or 525/59.94 standard definition.



Housed in a 1RU chassis, the CC-3D can be operated from an Eyeheight FP-9C color corrector control panel. A single control panel can also be networked via CAT5 cable to drive multiple CC-3D systems. An optional browser-based Java software panel is available. Full 10-bit processing is used throughout the CC-3D. A mechanical relay bypass option is available.