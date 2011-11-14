Extron’s ‘Half Rack’ System is Available



ANAHEIM, CA.: Extron Electronics says its “Half Rack Shelf System”—a new concept in mounting hardware for applications utilizing one-half rack width and smaller products—is available.



The compact, 1U half-rack width size allows the mounting of half-, quarter-, and eighth-rack products in space-constrained furniture such as lecterns and cabinets that are not wide enough to support the mounting of full width, 19 inch rack shelves or electronics, the company says.



“This uniquely sized system of rack shelves and related accessories provides architects, AV system designers, and integrators with options for incorporating AV into designs and locations not previously available," says Casey Hall, Extron’s vice president of sales and marketing. “With the Half Rack Shelf System, key AV equipment can now be more easily integrated into lecterns, columns and other small architectural elements without sacrificing the overall aesthetic or room design.”



The Half Rack System is comprised of the HRB 109 Basic Rack Shelf; the HRU 109 Universal Rack Shelf Kit, which includes eighth-rack and quarter-rack false faceplates; and the HRP 100 Blank Panel. Half Rack System products are finished in a durable gray powder coat finish to match other Extron products.



