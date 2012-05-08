Extron Unveils Input & Output Display-Port Products



ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Extron Electronics, a producer of professional audiovisual system integration products, introduces its two input display-port switcher, the SW2 DP, and its two output display-port distribution amplifier, the DP DA2.



Both the SW2 DP and the DP DA2 are high-bandwidth digital content protection compliant, and they support data rates up to 10.8 gigabits and computer resolutions up to 2560x1600, including HDTV 1080p/60, Extron says.



The SW2 DP and DP DA2 feature EDID Minder, which maintains continuous EDID communication between connected devices for reliable video content display, the company says.



The DP DA2 also features Key Minder, which continuously authenticates HDCP encryption between all devices, ensuring the simultaneous distribution of source content to both displays, the firm says.



“Extron has a long history of developing digital products, going back more than a decade with the release of some of the AV industry's first digital extension, distribution, and switching products,” says Casey Hall, Extron’s vice president of sales and marketing. “The SW2 DP and DP DA2 continue this tradition by being among the first display port switcher and distribution amplifier products designed specifically for the pro AV industry.”



-- Government Video



