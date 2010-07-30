Extron introduces two-, four-input HDMI switchers

Extron Electronics has introduced its SW HDMI LC two- and four-input switchers. These switchers support HDMI 1.3 specification features, including data rates up to 6.75Gb/s, deep color, lip sync and HD lossless audio formats. HDCP compliance ensures interoperability with other HDCP-compliant devices. The switchers support all HDTV rates including 1080p/60 with 12-bit deep color and PC resolutions up to 1920 x 1200. Front-panel LED indicators provide visual confirmation of signal presence. The SW HDMI LC switchers are ideal for sending HDMI video and embedded multichannel digital audio to a single display.

Input cable equalization corrects for signal loss due to lengthy input cables, ensuring signal integrity for up to 50ft of Extron HDMI Pro Series cable at 1080p/60 with 8-bit color. The switchers also supply 5VDC, 250mA on the HDMI output, providing power for peripheral devices.

Convenient control options allow for easy integration into a variety of environments. These include front-panel control, auto-input switching, IR and RS-232 control. The SW HDMI LC switchers are housed in1RU, half-rack-width metal enclosures.