EVS, XenData Partner on Video Archiving System





EVS, a provider of professional digital video applications for live and studio television production, has partnered with XenData, a provider of digital video archiving and storage solutions, the companies say.



Under the partnership, XenData’s range of digital video archive servers is now certified for use with EVS’ Media Archive Director (MAD) installation and available for EVS to provide to its global customer base.



EVS’ MAD solution offers a set of software tools to centrally manage a range of archive digitization and content delivery platforms, including formats which allow intelligent media browsing based on metadata and logging.



XenData archive server systems allow video assets to be stored on near-line redundant array of independent disks (RAID) and linear tape open (LTO) robotic tape libraries. They provide long-term archive storage, which is scalable up to multiple petabytes, cost-effective and highly secure.



The combined EVS/XenData solution will automatically archive video assets to RAID and LTO cartridges, the companies say.



