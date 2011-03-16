EVS to present latest production solutions at 2011 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, EVS will introduce production and content management tools for fast-turnaround productions, new live sports production tools for graphic inserts and live 3-D editing, and its EVS-OpenCube range of MXF-based solutions for tape ingest and workflow digitization.

The latest version of EVS’ IPDirector offers new API and MOS protocol support, ensuring full interoperability with third-party MAM and NRCS, as well as extended integration with nonlinear editing systems.

EVS also will introduce Xedio Flash, an integrated hardware and software system that offers all-in-one newsroom capabilities for small and regional newsrooms.

Additionally, EVS’ Epsio and its new live graphics tools offer a range of live auto-generated overlay graphics integrated in the LSM remote controller and will be presented in 3-D mode, as well as with third-party graphic integration.

