EVS Slides in to Rogers Centre

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—The baseball season is heading into the dog days of summer, and the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays, has just announced a recent acquisition. The stadium has brought in EVS gear to assist with its live production to archiving system.

At the center of this new workflow is EVS’ IPDirector content management platform with integrated archive capabilities. The system provides integration with deep archive for back-and-forth media exchange for fast content turnaround. The system works alongside SGL’s FlashNet content management system, which stores highlights and content from prior seasons. With this workflow, Rogers Centre can search and access specific content, view on low resolution and send to the EVS XS or XT server for playout or to editing systems.

In addition, the workflow also includes a six-channel 6U XS media server, XT3 live production servers and XStore shared storage.