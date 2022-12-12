EVS Launches IPD-VIA Create Web-Based Editing Application

LIÈGE, Belgium—EVS has launched IPD-VIA Create, a new web application that allows users of EVS’ end-to-end live production asset management (PAM) solution—MediaCeption Signature —to access a non-linear editing (NLE) tool within the same platform for faster and more efficient operations.

With MediaCeption Signature, users can perform all the content management and media workflow functions from ingest to playout, EVS explained.

IPD-VIA Create, is the latest application to join the IPD-VIA web-based PAM platform that is at the core of the solution.

The application was designed in collaboration with Blackbird, developer of market-leading cloud native video editing platform, and is fully integrated into EVS’ ecosystem, providing instant access to all content through an easy to navigate browser-based interface. As a result, users can work with their assets from anywhere in the world and immediately view and push edited content to craft editors or directly distribute it in broadcast quality to multiple channels, the companies said.

“Every single component of our MediaCeption Signature solution has been built on EVS’ deep expertise and experience in live production,” explained Nicolas Bourdon, chief marketing officer at EVS. “And since the edit-while-capture concept is at the heart of everything we do, this is a huge time saver for MediaCeption Signature users who can begin working on their projects while feeds are still being recorded and ingested. IPD-VIA Create is an exciting addition to our end-to-end live PAM workflow, as it enables faster and more efficient editing in live production, which ultimately will help production teams reach the finish line faster.”

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, added that “IPD-VIA Create affords end users with a full editing suite embedded in the EVS PAM. The suite has all the same speed, efficiency, and carbon reduction benefits that Blackbird customers enjoy. As part of a seamless end to end workflow, this state-of-the-art solution can rapidly deliver time and cost reduction efficiencies as well as enhancing end user performance through advanced functionality and Blackbird’s highly responsive patented codec. The profound knowledge, experience and skills of both companies' teams have combined to deliver a product we are incredibly proud of and has the potential to unlock huge value for the global media industry for years to come.”

The companies noted that IPD-VIA Create provides an easy-to-use 9x16 video framing effect, a powerful color correction feature, and the choice between Thumbnail and Timeline displays. It is also designed to be a perfect toolset for storyboard editing, enabling journalists and producers to begin drafting the first cut of their stories while the action is happening.

More information is available here (opens in new tab).