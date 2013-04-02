EVS Integrates Aspera fasp Into C-Cast

LAS VEGAS — Aspera and EVS announced the immediate availability of EVS C-Cast powered by Aspera high-speed transfer technology. The combined solution leverages Aspera’s patented fasp software for high-speed transfer of digital content and EVS’ C-Cast second-screen solution, part of a large portfolio of production solutions for live and near-live broadcast applications.



EVS’ C-Cast system enables broadcasters and rights holders to deliver unused content – such as unseen camera angles and highlights – to viewers’ second-screen devices using existing live production infrastructure. C-Cast Agents capture the sequences from the cameras not broadcasting on the main broadcast stream, and transfers these clips to C-Cast Central where they are transcoded and made available for distribution.



The flexibility of the C-Cast system allows C-Cast Central to be deployed on premise at the broadcast center, or in the cloud on infrastructure managed by EVS or the broadcaster. The integration also allows high-speed fasp transfers from C-Cast Agents directly to offsite storage, which can be in the cloud or deployed at an alternate data center for disaster recovery purposes.