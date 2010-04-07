EVS Broadcast Acquires OpenCube



Belgian-based EVS Broadcast Equipment has announced the acquisition of OpenCube Technologies as part of EVS’s efforts to strengthen its activities in the television production and post-production markets.



“We have been working closely with OpenCube for several years, watching carefully the evolution of their MXF software and, more recently, the market adoption of their file-based servers designed for production ingest,” said Pierre L’Hoest, chief operating officer at EVS. “The complementary natures of our technologies and the expertise of the OpenCube team in broadcasting and IT were the company's key attractions for our group, enabling us to offer the market even more wide-ranging solutions, while maintaining a high-level service.”



OpenCube is a provider of MXF content management/manipulation software and file-based servers. Its acquisition is expected to reinforce EVS’s range of software and hardware systems for replacing tape-based television workflows.



