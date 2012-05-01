EVS adds XDCAM codec to XT3, XS broadcast servers

EVS has announced native support for the Sony XDCAM 422 50Mb/s HD codec in its XT3 and XS suite of live and near-live broadcast production servers.

EVS live production control and speed are now accessible to studios working with XDCAM HD codec. The company has introduced exclusive multicodec support capability for its new range of XT3 and XS servers. This means studio broadcasters will be given the opportunity to benefit from the speed and control over live actions of EVS while supporting natively XDCAM from ingest to playout.

The XDCAM codec module was developed to integrate onto existing XT3 and XS server architecture with a simple upgrade. The EVS XS and XT3 servers offer native support for a range of codecs, including Avid DNxHD, ProRes422, AVC-Intra and DVCPRO, without requiring hardware changes.