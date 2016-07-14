EVS Adds Remote Production Tools to MLB Network

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—EVS is taking the MLB Network to different ball parks across the country thank to recently added systems that are helping to boost the network’s remote production capabilities. Using the EVS Xplore web-browsing interface and XSquare file exchange system, MLB Network production teams can access and enhance live content from an event venue at its New Jersey headquarters, without needing to go through the cloud.

The Xplore interface allows production teams to view live streams, create media packages and archive without impacting production truck workflows and resources onsite, per EVS. It features a multi-camera interface and provides producers instant access and selection for repurposing, re-packaging and second-screen companion apps, as well as allowing archivists to log and make content available as it occurs.

Xplore is enabled by XSquare, which provides secure file exchange through WAN/LAN connections for immediate and direct access to live multi-camera recording feeds and clips on EVS XT3 servers at the venue. Both systems are part of the EVS C-Next content contribution platform.