EVS Acquires Phabrix QxL Rasterizers for Advanced QC Analysis

THATCHAM, U.K.—Broadcast test & measurement tech provider Phabrix, has announced that EVS has purchased two of its 25G IP ST 2110 QxL rasterizers. EVS will use the rasterizers to analyze video generated by its products during quality control (QC) tests.

With a distinguished track-record in sports, news and entertainment, EVS’ solutions enable content creators to deliver live content to billions of viewers every day. The new rasterizers will help EVS ensure that its live production, media asset management and media infrastructure solutions offer both high quality and reliability, the companies said.

Several factors contributed to EVS’ recent decision to update its video analysis inventory with a pair of QxL rasterizers from Phabrix, including: the need to analyze both SDI and IP ST 2110 signal quality (the existing rasterizer was SDI-only); and the increased requirement for the analysis of HDR (High Dynamic Range).

The deal for the two rasterizers was arranged via Phabrix reseller and distribution partner Tevios. The QxLs are now in use at EVS’ quality control facilities and are being deployed to undertake a wide range of analytical tasks in QC.

“We are mostly using the QxLs with different test patterns to feed our servers and then analyze what’s going out from our playout,” explained EVS broadcast equipment software test supervisor Benjamin Coulée. “They are also being employed to generate audio frequencies. Primarily we are using analyzer waveforms and vectorscope, although with the recent purchase of an HDR license we are also analyzing HDR using the CIE Chart. We’ve found the units to be extremely capable for analyzing both SDI and ST 2110 signal quality, and measuring delay as determined by the ST 2022-7 standard.”

“EVS remains a watchword for live video quality around the world, so naturally we are delighted that they have chosen to invest in two of our acclaimed QxL rasterizers,” added Phillip Adams, CEO, Phabrix. “With the need to accommodate more formats and workflows seamlessly, the need for a flexible UHD-25G rasterizer that can address the requirements of broadcast media IP networks, as well as SDI, is evident to see. That’s why the QxL has been in constant demand since we launched it in April 2020, and it’s great to know that EVS is now using the product during its vital QC processes.”