Evertz Moving Studer Audio to Canada

BURLINGTON, Ontario—Evertz has announced that it is moving the manufacturing facilities of Studer Audio from Hungary to Evertz headquarters in Canada. Evertz acquired Studer from Harman earlier this year.

Evertz said the relocation is part of the company's long-term plan "to develop next generation products that meet the needs of future customers in the broadcast, live entertainment/concert events, sports, esports, stadium, arena and house of worship markets."

Established in Switzerland in 1948, Studer initially manufactured professional tape decks and analog consoles but began manufacturing digital mixing consoles when it was acquired by Harman International Industries in 1994.

Vince Silvestri, Vice President Software Systems at Evertz, says: “Studer’s history and reputation for quality is undisputed. As the current stewards of this legendary brand we are committed to developing high quality audio products and solutions to serve current and future live media customers.”

Evertz has already integrated Studer's Vista digital consoles and Infinity Core audio mixing and processing into its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solutions, allowing Evertz customers to access complete solutions for audio and video orchestration, monitoring and analysis, the company said.

Evertz added that it "is putting the full force of its sales team behind the brand as well as focusing resources on ongoing product development."