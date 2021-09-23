Evertz Connect Fall Event To Focus On Bravo Cloud-Based Production Studio

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz today announced its Evertz Connect 2021: Fall Edition, Oct. 1-15, a virtual technology portal with a focus on demonstrations of the company’s Bravo Studio cloud-based control room.

Bravo Studio is a collaborative live switching platform that provides broadcast operators with the look and feel of a traditional control room to ensure their comfort with producing shows in the cloud. The solution incorporates a web-based interface that can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Bravo Studio allows staff to collaborate with other team members to produce live events while working from their homes, regardless of the size or complexity of the production, the company said.

Evertz created Bravo Studio to ensure the cloud-based production workflow delivers the same creativity and flexibility as a traditional control room workflow. The solution includes Evertz products that are familiar to many operators, including MAGNUM OS Orchestration and Control for signal routing and easy coordination of resources located at a venue, in a broadcast studio or the cloud, the company said.

Other functions include multiviewing, VUE user interfaces for operations and access to the DreamCatcher suite of live production tools, it said.

At Evertz Connect 2021, the company will unveil the latest additions to Bravo Studio, including new co-pilots to help automate and simplify production workflows. Bravo Studio can now leverage real-time data collected by sensor-based systems, including that of Evertz partner ShotTracker, which offers on-court and on-field sensors, to automate camera workflows. Bravo Studio’s Metadata co-pilot also uses the real-time date to curate highlights and clips automatically, giving the production team more time to focus on storytelling.

Evertz also has integrated its Ease Live graphics engine into Bravo Studio, making it faster and easier to enhance the viewing experience by producing data-driven interactive graphics, meaning program creators can deliver more interactive options to viewers. These include making bets, selecting players, viewing stats and highlights or taking quizzes—all intended to more deeply engage viewers in the live production, Evertz said.