ESPN to Offer Record 23-Game NFL Slate

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN has unveiled a record-setting 23-game NFL slate for the 2022 Season that includes 21 regular season games, plus the Monday night Super Wild Card Game and Pro Bowl.

The record-setting regular season consists of 18 Monday Night Football games, including two games on one night across ESPN and ABC in Week 2, the first exclusive game on ESPN+ in Week 8, and a Saturday doubleheader in Week 18 featuring matchups with playoff implications on ESPN and simulcast on ABC.

In addition to its Week 2 and 18 games, ABC is set to simulcast ESPN’s Monday Night Football presentation in Weeks 1, 3, 15 and 17.

The ESPN+ streaming service will exclusively stream one game on Week 8.

ESPN’s expanded portfolio of games is a result of the long-term rights agreement that ESPN, the NFL and The Walt Disney Company reached in March 2021.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will be back for 10 games in their second season after shattering ESPN’s alternate telecast viewership records in the show’s 2021 debut.

The complete regular season breakdown with commentary from ESPN: