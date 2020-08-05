ESPN to Air MLB Statcast Broadcast for Red Sox-Yankees

BRISTOL, Conn.—One of the oldest rivalries in baseball will have a new look for an upcoming game, as ESPN has announced that it will debut its new “Statcast AI Edition” broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball for the Red Sox and Yankees game on Aug. 16.

This Statcast-driven alternative viewing experience will air on ESPN 2, alongside the traditional Sunday Night Baseball telecast on ESPN.

The broadcast will feature innovative on-screen graphics, data and information provided by Statcast AI. The announcing team for Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast AI Edition will include play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Statcast insider Mike Petriello.

The Statcast broadcast of the game will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.

ESPN has previously used Statcast technology for coverage of the Home Run Derby and "Baseball Tonight" pre-event shows.

A second alternative Statcast broadcast on ESPN 2 will take place on Aug. 30 for a game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.