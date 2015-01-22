ESPN Plans 130 Hours of Super Bowl Coverage

BRISTOL, CONN.—ESPN is setting up camp in Scottsdale, Ariz., the tony suburb near the University of Phoenix Stadium, where the Seahawks and the Patriots will battle it out for the title of Super Bowl champ.



ESPN’s blanket coverage of Super Bowl week kicks off Monday, Jan. 26, at 6 a.m. ET from Scottsdale Fashion Square, the network’s studio home leading up to Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1. The network said 130 hours of TV and radio shows will originate from the space at 7014-590 E. Camelback Road, concluding on Super Bowl Sunday with a four-hour special edition of “Postseason NFL Countdown” starting at 10 a.m.; “NFL Primetime” at 10:30 p.m. and “SportsCenter” at11:30 p.m., after the game.



Four of ESPN Audio’s top shows will broadcast 65 hours of live, onsite coverage from Scottsdale Fashion Square starting Monday, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 30. ESPN.com’s coverage of Super Bowl XLIX will be featured on Page 1, the main NFL page, NFL Nation, ESPN Insider and on Super Bowl Central. The site will provide analysis, commentary, breaking news and more throughout the week leading up to the game and in-depth game coverage.



The game itself is being broadcast on CBS NBC.