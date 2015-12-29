ESPN Deportes to Broadcast Super Bowl 50 in Spanish

MEXICO CITY—The Super Bowl has become a global event, and to make sure that the NFL’s growing Hispanic fanbase has a Spanish-language option for Super Bowl 50, CBS and the NFL have reached an agreement with ESPN Deportes to broadcast the game in Spanish. This is the first Super Bowl telecast for ESPN Deportes.

The network has been presenting weekly “Monday Night Football” games to its viewers throughout the regular season, and will also broadcast Wild Card Playoff games and the Pro Bowl. The network has also featured news and information coverage with “NFL Live” and “NFL Esta Noche.”

Leading up to the big game, ESPN Deportes will present week-long multimedia coverage starting on Feb. 1. There will also be a 90-minute pregame special and a postgame special on Super Bowl Sunday. This will all lead to the broadcast of the game, which will be covered by ESPN Deportes’ “Monday Night Football” commentators Alvaro Martin, former NFL kicker Raul Allegre and sideline reporter John Sutcliffe.

Super Bowl 50 will take place at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 7, 2016 at 6 p.m. ET. CBS will have the main broadcast.