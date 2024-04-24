Epic Games Releases Unreal Engine 5.4

Epic Games has released a major new version of Unreal Engine, which has become a mainstay in virtual production, that includes new features and improvements to performance, visual fidelity, and productivity that the company said will benefit broadcasters, game developers and other creators in the media and entertainment industries.

Notable new features for the new Unreal Engine 5.4 include features for broadcast (Unreal Engine Motion Design Mode, previously known as Avalanche) that are already being used in sports production, and new capabilities for virtual production (including Unreal's virtual camera app, Unreal VCam, on Android for the first time).

Epic Games is positioning the Unreal Engine Motion Design Mode, which was used by CBS in producing the Super Bowl earlier this year, as a game-changing environment meticulously crafted to empower motion graphics designers with precisely tailored tools.

Motion Design Mode offers a new layout is designed to ensure seamless workflow initiation and sustained productivity, the company said. Equipped with specialized tools for the 2D canvas and an enhanced world outliner featuring intuitive hierarchies, Motion Design Mode provides a comprehensive suite including 3D shapes, cloners, effectors, modifiers, animators, and features for non-linear animations. This dedicated mode is engineered to elevate the motion graphics design experience, offering a robust and user-friendly platform for designers to bring their creative visions to life.

Over 300 companies and 550 individuals have been beta-testing Unreal Engine Motion Design Mode since last year. CBS Sports used numerous Unreal Engine tools to deliver the stunning Super Bowl LVIII motion graphics package designed around the Las Vegas strip. CBS Sports also used Unreal Engine to kick off the show opener with an XR promo shoot at the MSG Sphere and live AR graphics during the game.

Another notable upgrade in 5.4 is Unreal VCam for Android, which is now available on Google Play.

This is the same app that has been known as Live Link VCAM and only available on iOS until now. The new release of Unreal VCam will enable virtual production-ready cinematography in real time from any Android device. Unreal VCam enables filmmakers to translate traditional concepts like camera lensing, framing, and movement into Unreal Engine’s digital realm.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unreal VCam for Android (Image credit: Epic Games)

It allows users to record realistic camera takes that can be further fine-tuned in editor to create elegant final compositions when assembled in Unreal Engine’s Sequencer. Review early set environments through the lens, previs shot cameras before a shoot, capture real takes during principal photography, create a new shot in post, or all of the above.