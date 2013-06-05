Entravision Strikes JSA for KCBA-TV

MONTEREY, CALIF. —Entravision said it has entered into a joint sales agreement with Seal Rock Broadcasters, LLC. Under the terms of the deal, Entravision will use its sales force within the market to provide marketing and sales services to Seal Rock Broadcasters’ KCBA-TV, the Fox affiliate in Monterey. The effective date of the joint sales agreement is expected to be Dec. 1, 2013.



“Entravision already has a strong presence in the Monterey-Salinas market through its two television and two radio properties, as well as digital assets. This agreement broadens our reach in the market and will allow us to offer advertisers a more comprehensive range of marketing opportunities. We look forward to working with Seal Rock Broadcasters to lead KCBA-TV’s marketing and sales operations,” said Aaron Scoby, senior vice president of Entravision.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with Entravision to ensure that Seal Rock Broadcasters is in the best position in the market,” said George Kriste of Seal Rock Broadcasters. “With a number of properties along the California coast and a proven track record, Entravision is an ideal partner for KCBA-TV.”



Monterey-Salinas is the 125th largest TV household market in the U.S., according to Nielsen. Within the market, Entravision owns and operates KSMS-TV Univision and KDJT-CA Unímas, two radio stations, KLOK-FM 99.5 La Tricolor and KSES-FM 107.1 José, and digital properties. Seal Rock is a privately owned concern with one TV station.

