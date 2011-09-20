Ensemble Designs showcases three new Mitto scan converters at IBC2011

Ensemble Designs demonstrated three new scan converters, including the BrightEye Mitto Fiber, BrightEye Mitto HD and BrightEye Mitto Pro, at IBC2011.

The new Mitto scan converters are part of Ensemble's BrightEye family of signal processing equipment. The various Mitto units have a range of capabilities to choose from, including audio embedding, audio mixing, audio delay and fiber outputs.

The scan converters are used in a wide range of video applications, including broadcast, high-end military, medical, classroom and corporate. All of the Mitto scan converters take video from a computer, such as Skype, YouTube, maps and medical video, and convert the material to SD, HD or 3Gb/s serial digital video. All Mitto units accept VGA, DVI and HDMI input signals from PCs, Macs, iPhones and iPads.