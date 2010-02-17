Ensemble Designs Releases New Scan Converter



Ensemble Designs recently announced the release of a new scan converter for broadcasters, the BrightEye Mitto.



The device features video output formats including 1.5 and 3 Gbps HD SDI or SD SDI, proprietary scaling technology, multi-tap filtering and easy automated selection of up- or downconverting.



The California-based signal processing and infrastructure provider reported a large influx of requests for the Mitto. The initial batch of units are being delivered to television stations in Asia, New Zealand and the United States.



