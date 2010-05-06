Ensemble Designs highlights new BrightEye Mitto scan converter

Ensemble Designs showcased its new BrightEye Mitto scan converter at the 2010 NAB Show.

Among the first users of the BrightEye Mitto scan converter is MediaFlo TV USA, which searches out sports clips on the Internet and then uses BrightEye Mitto to output those clips to HD-SDI video. That video is fed to a video server, which is used to simulcast to TV broadcast and mobile viewers.

Prior to installing Mitto, MediaFlo's workflow was more laborious. Material was downloaded into a computer, sent to a scan converter and then fed to a video converter for crop and zoom. That video was fed into a frame sync card to marry it with audio and time it.

BrightEye Mitto provides an elegant means for taking computer video to air. Material, such as YouTube video, weather radar, viewer e-mails and websites, can be output to SD, HD or 3Gb/s serial digital video.