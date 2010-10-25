Engineering Emmy Winners Announced
NEW YORK: The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the recipients of the 62nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011 as part of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The presentation will take place in the Marcello Ballroom at The Venetian beginning at 6:30 p.m. The awards recognize companies, organizations and individuals for significant contributions to television engineering.
The Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology and Engineering will be presented to Sir Howard Stringer, chairman and CEO of Sony Corp.
The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event include:
1. For Development and Production of Portable Tapeless Acquisition
Avid Technology, Inc.
Ikegami Co. LTD
2. The Belt Pack: Distributed Amplifier Systems in Live Production
Stan Hubler
Dough Leighton
Bob Cohen
Charlie Butten
RTS Systems, Inc.
Clearcom (HME)
3. Development of Wireless Intercom
HM Electronics
RTS Systems
4. Development of Audio Meta Data Process for conforming audio the ATSC digital TV standard
Dolby Laboratories
Linear Acoustic
5. Enabling Standards for the delivery of television via broadband data systems
CableLabs
6. HD Super Motion Systems for acquisition, recording and Playback for Broadcast Entertainment and Sports Productions
NAC Image Technology
EVS Broadcast Equipment
Vision Research
Grass Valley Group
7. Blue Laser Optical Systems for Consumer Playback
Sony Corp.
Royal Philips Electronics
Panasonic Corp.
TDK Corp.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox