Engineering Emmy Winners Announced

NEW YORK: The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the recipients of the 62nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011 as part of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The presentation will take place in the Marcello Ballroom at The Venetian beginning at 6:30 p.m. The awards recognize companies, organizations and individuals for significant contributions to television engineering.



The Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology and Engineering will be presented to Sir Howard Stringer, chairman and CEO of Sony Corp.



The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event include:



1. For Development and Production of Portable Tapeless Acquisition

Avid Technology, Inc.

Ikegami Co. LTD



2. The Belt Pack: Distributed Amplifier Systems in Live Production

Stan Hubler

Dough Leighton

Bob Cohen

Charlie Butten

RTS Systems, Inc.

Clearcom (HME)



3. Development of Wireless Intercom

HM Electronics

RTS Systems



4. Development of Audio Meta Data Process for conforming audio the ATSC digital TV standard

Dolby Laboratories

Linear Acoustic



5. Enabling Standards for the delivery of television via broadband data systems

CableLabs



6. HD Super Motion Systems for acquisition, recording and Playback for Broadcast Entertainment and Sports Productions

NAC Image Technology

EVS Broadcast Equipment

Vision Research

Grass Valley Group



7. Blue Laser Optical Systems for Consumer Playback

Sony Corp.

Royal Philips Electronics

Panasonic Corp.

TDK Corp.