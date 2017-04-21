Encompass to Handle VOD for Sony Pictures TV

ATLANTA—Encompass Digital Media is heading into business with Sony Pictures Television Networks, as the companies have announced that Encompass will supply its CloudVOD platform and Digital Network Operations Centers to distribute VOD assets for Sony’s U.S. Channels. Among the channels that Encompass will handle are getTV, Cine Sony and Sony Movie Channel.

The Encompass technology will be used to distribute the Sony channels to major U.S. multichannel video programming distributors and virtual multichannel video programming distributors. Powered by Microsoft Azure, CloudVOD manages the processing requirements and multiple technology standards for traditional and OTT video delivery.

Regional operational teams will manage the CloudVOD platform for the global scaling the delivery of content to MVPDs and vMVPDs.