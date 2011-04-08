Emotion introduces automatic, file-based loudness analysis, repair at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show, emotion systems is featuring eFF (emotion-File-Finish), a cost-effective software application that automatically analyzes and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media. The eFF software automatically remedies audio loudness violations to ensure compliance with the latest ITU-R BS.1770, BS.1771 and EBU R128 standards. It also ensures that users make the right decisions to resolve audio-level problems by efficiently analyzing file-based media and using accurate modeling of analog peak program meters (PPMs) and loudness detection parameters.

The eFF software application is ideal for master control, nonlinear video editing and online finishing suites and is the perfect tool for any broadcaster or post-production facility supplying file-based content media for broadcast delivery.

See emotion systems at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N3719-4.