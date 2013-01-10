Emily Barr Appointed to NAB TV Board

WASHINGTON – NAB Television Board Chair Marci Burdick has appointed Post-Newsweek Stations President and CEO Emily Barr to the ABC Affiliate Board seat of the NAB TV board of directors, effective immediately. Alan Frank previously held the ABC Affiliate Board seat.



Barr assumed her position with Post-Newsweek Stations, the TV broadcasting arm of The Washington Post Co, in July 2012 after serving as president and general manager of ABC-owned WLS–TV in Chicago from 1997. While in that position, she helped create the Live Well Network, a digital multicast channel focusing on home, health and lifestyle programming. Previously in her career, Barr served as president and general manager of ABC-owned WTVD–TV in Raleigh-Durham, NC and held various positions at broadcast TV stations in Baltimore, Houston, Washington, D.C., and St. Paul, Minn.



Actively involved in civic engagement in Chicago, Barr was honored by The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago with the 2010 Westbury Leadership Award for her involvement with a citywide media effort to support the Haitian earthquake relief effort. Among other recognitions, she has received the 2007 National Museum of Mexican Art's Corporate Service Award and the 2007 Business Professional of the Year by the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.



Barr is a graduate of Carleton College with a B.A. in Film Studies and earned an M.B.A from George Washington University.