Elizabeth King Joins Quantum as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Elizabeth (Liz) King has joined Quantum Corp. as chief revenue officer, the company announced today.

Elizabeth King

With more than 25 years in global sales and leadership experience spanning enterprise, public sector and telecom industries in more than 30 companies, King is a veteran of the IT market who has held key executive leadership, sales, general and product management, services, marketing, supply chain and operations roles, the company said.

“Quantum touches people’s lives every day in surprising ways,” said King. “I’m excited about the potential I see to extend the company’s reach, and to touch society in so many impactful ways.”

Before joining Quantum, King was SVP, SGI Worldwide Sales for Hewlett Packard Enterprises. Before that, she was VP of strategic alliances for IBM and global systems integrators at Juniper Networks, the company said. She also has held positions at Hitachi Data Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Sun Microsystems, Raytheon and Texas Instruments.

King earned an MBA in management from the University of Dallas and has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University.

“Liz has been successful at seizing market opportunities and driving sales teams to achieve profitable revenue growth for some of the most respected companies in Silicon Valley,” said Jamie Lerner, president and CEO of Quantum.