Elements’ SAN/NAS Servers Now Available in US

BURBANK, CALIF.—The German-based Elements has announced that it will begin selling its SAN and NAS media storage systems in the U.S. after signing a reselling partnership agreement with ALT systems. During the 2016 NAB Show, ALT Systems will demo Elements’ Elements One, Elements Gateway and Elements Cube systems.

Elements Cube

The Elements One is a 4U, all-in-one SAN/NAS server that allows for 360TB of shared storage. The system features native media sharing to access files through a shared file system and storage. Features for the Elements One include media asset management, user management, file and task manager, and project management.

Facilities that already have an Xsan or StorNext-based shared storage environment can use the Elements Gateway, a 2U gateway server, for similar features and benefits, but without the storage. In addition, Elements Cube is a mobile application that supports up to 16 drives for editing and data management capabilities.

ALT Systems will demonstrate the Elements products on the 15th floor of the Renaissance Hotel in Las Vegas in from April 18-21.