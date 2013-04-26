Elemental Named Technology Growth Company of the Year

PORTLAND, ORE. – Elemental Technologies was named the Technology Growth Company of the Year by the Technology Association of Oregon, the company said today. Elemental was recognized for its “outstanding performance in growing revenue, headcount and market share over the past year,” it said.



Elemental said it doubled revenues in 2012, which would put it in the $20 million range, according to 2011 statistics on the Inc. 5000 List, where Elemental was No. 52. The same source puts 2008 revenues at $220,468. The company was founded by former Pixelworks engineers Sam Blackman, Jesse Rosenweig and Brian Lewis. It’s been venture funded to the tune of $29 million so far, Dan Rayburn at StreamingMediaBlog reports.



“The entire team at Elemental worked extremely hard to achieve the goals we set out to accomplish over the past year,” said Sam Blackman, CEO and co-founder of Elemental. “2012 was a tremendous year for our company. We look forward to continuing to build a great organization and contributing to the growth of Oregon’s technology sector.”



Elemental also received recognition in April from two industry trade publications. Multichannel News named Elemental CEO and co-founder Sam Blackman to its 40 Under 40 list and Streaming Media magazine named Blackman as one of 10 Streaming Media All-Stars. In February, Elemental CTO Jesse Rosenzweig was named a 40 under 40 winner by the Portland Business Journal. In addition, Elemental is slated to receive a Portland Mayor’s International Business Award in the category of New Exporter on May 14, 2013. It’s Elemental Live platform took home one of TV Technology’s Mario Awards at the 2013 NAB Show.



The company recently forged a partnership with deltatre in Turin, Italy, to develop a streaming video delivery platform aimed at sports rights-holders.



