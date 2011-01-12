Element Technica Unveils 3D Rig for RED Epic Digital Cameras



Element Technica, a provider of stereo 3D rigs for a broad range of cameras and applications, introduces the Atom, a camera-specific 3D rig designed for RED Epic digital cinematography cameras.



Designing the Atom specifically for the RED Epic enabled designers to produce a streamlined rig with minimum size and weight. Although compact, the rig is still able to accommodate full-sized PL and PV prime lenses as well as smaller zooms like the Angenieux Optimo 16-42 or 30-80mm.



In addition, with a bare weight of just 13 pounds, the magnesium Atom model, rigged with a pair of RED Epics, provides a full 5,000-3D beamsplitter system weighing as little as 36 pounds.



Like other Technica 3D rigs, the Atom provides full interocular (IO) and convergence or toe-in (C) control, and also allows recording of IO, C and lens metadata. The Atom integrates with the same cine style lens control that is also available with Element Technica’s Quasar, Pulsar and Neutron 3D rigs.



The Atom is available in aluminum or magnesium versions, and the magnesium model cuts five pounds from the weight. The Atom Pro Kit, machined of magnesium and compatible with both aluminum and magnesium rigs, integrates multiplexing, sync and power conditioning electronics in the Atom to eliminate three external components from the rig. The Pro Kit includes a pair of Epic specific 3D IO modules to eliminate up to four cables per camera, and as many as 12 or more cables from the rig. The Pro electronics are housed in a distinctive shark’s fin design assembly on the rig.



