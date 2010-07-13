Element Technica introduces ultra-compact Neutron 3-D rig

Element Technica has developed an ultra-small Neutron 3-D rig for stereoscopic video capture using small jibs, Steadicams, portable cameras and point-of-view positions.

The Neutron is designed to accommodate lightweight 3-D camera packages. Live sports and entertainment productions demand smaller, less obtrusive cameras for point-of-view camera angles where the camera must fit into tiny and sometimes dangerous spaces.

The Element Technica 3-D Neutron rig has the ability to mount the smallest 2/3in or 1/3in imager HD cameras. Though smaller and lighter than Element Technica’s Quasar 3-D rig, it provides the same assembly and operation, ability to integrate with standard stereoscopic production controls and the ease of changing camera configuration quickly between side-by-side and beam-splitter modes.

Like the Quasar, the Neutron can be configured into both over/through and under/through beam-splitter modes. Whether a production chooses to employ the larger Quasar, the very small Neutron or the upcoming medium-sized Pulsar, the crew will be able to assemble and align each rig in less than 30 minutes, and convert from side-by-side to beam-splitter mode, or vice versa, in less than 10 minutes, according to Element Technica.