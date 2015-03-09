Egripment Helps CCTV Ring in Chinese New Year

BEIJING – Egripment Support System, a Holland-based manufacturer of camera support systems, was on location in Beijing with their six meter TDT Encoded Crane System to help China Central Television’s broadcast of their Chinese New Year gala event.

Egripment supplied their Encoded Crane System as well as their service package, which includes crane and lens collaboration. These one-man set-ups were able to span across the audience and provide unique views of the performances.

CCTV’s New Year Gala, also known as the Spring Festival Gala, features musical, dance, comedy and drama performances and has become a must-see event around the world, drawing in 700 million viewers to celebrate the year of the goat.