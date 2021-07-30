EEG Video Diversifies Servers Locations To Support Falcon Caption Localization

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—EEG Video today announced the addition of new servers hosted in the western U.S., London and Sydney for users of its Falcon live streaming RTMP caption encoder to support better localization of content with captioning in multiple languages.

The new locations join existing servers for Falcon users in the eastern U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region, the company said.

The U.S. West server location gives users in the United States an alternative for improved network performance and lower latency. Europe- and Sydney-based customers will enjoy similar performance improvements, based on greater proximity to their Falcon servers, the company said.

EEG’s Falcon adds live captioning into any streaming encoder and video platform combination that communicates using an RTMP or RTMPS uplink, it said.

The announcement follows EEG’s addition of an HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) output mode for Falcon. HLS adds significant support capabilities for world language web captioning, it said.

In HLS output mode, Falcon delivers up to six segmented Video Text Tracks (VTT) caption tracks to a real-time live stream. The VTT caption tracks enable a viewer’s HLS media player to recognize there is a user-selectable option for captions and list all encoded languages, the company said.

EEG Falcon users can efficiently caption content with a complete AI transcription and translation stack using the company’s Lexi Automatic Captioning Service, which is now in its second generation, the company said.

Lexi and iCap Translate support several recently added languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic and Russian.