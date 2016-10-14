Edward R. Murrow Award Winners Honored

NEW YORK–The Radio Television Digital News Association presented its national Edward R. Murrow Awards at its annual awards gala in New York on Monday. Numerous television winners were among them.

Lester Holt, anchor of NBC Nightly News, accepts an Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Network Newscast

Notably, ABC News Television and ABC News (radio) each picked up an Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence at the network level, for the third year in a row.

Madison, Wisconsin’s WISC-TV took home Edward R. Murrow Awards for overall excellence, best newscast and best feature reporting. In the same small market television division, New Orleans, Louisiana’s WVUE-TV took home Murrow Awards for best news series and best use of video.

On the large television market side, the Canadian station CTV Vancouver took home the Murrow Award for overall excellence. Atlanta, Georgia’s WXIA-WATL-TV took awards for best continuing coverage, best investigative reporting and writing.

Some 400 people were in attendance. The full list of winners can be seen here.