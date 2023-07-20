EditShare to Unveil Steamlined User Experience At IBC 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass.—EditShare will introduce EditShare One, its unifying user experience, during IBC 2023 at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 15-18.

EditShare One gives a single, streamlined experience across all of the company’s high-performance production asset management and media storage solutions, the company said.

Simplifying interactions, EditShare One boosts productivity thanks to an intuitive user experience at all stages of the creative process. Initial applications include Producer View for assigning tasks and delivering comments and feedback to the production team, which makes collaboration simple, even across multiple locations, it said.

The AI-integrated Transcription View is a new application that speeds up identifying the key points in large media captures. Transcription View and other productivity improvements are visible in FLOW directly as well as in the FLOW panel in the Adobe user interface and Resolve, it said.



Universal Projects allows projects to be set up, linked to bins and synchronized with whichever editing software package is chosen, it said.

“Our users around the world talk to us about the challenge of creating exceptional content within tight time constraints,” said Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management at EditShare. “That is why we have put the focus on strong workflows, using automation where it is practical. Now, with EditShare One, we have user experiences which are thoroughly intuitive and consistent, so you are able to sit at any workstation and understand the complete content flow and the state of any project.”

The company also will highlight the ongoing extension of EditShare core technologies. A single instance of FLOW maps all the content in every location and ensures it is ready. Automated proxy creation and integrated file acceleration ensure that the right media is always to hand, it said.

The company will show the integration of Cinedeck and EditShare FLOW for live logging of reality television, sports and metadata-rich applications.

See EditShare at IBC 2023 Stand 7.A35.