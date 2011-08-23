DVS Enhances CLIPSTER, VENICE for IBC

DVS CLIPSTER

AMSTERDAM—DVS will showcase new enhancements to its CLIPSTER DI Workstation as well as new features for its VENICE multichannel video server, SpycerBox and Atomix products at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13



Besides an extended feature set for DCI Mastering, CLIPSTER now also enables Mezzanine Format Mastering for the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). As a mezzanine format, IMF allows rapid versioning of different distribution formats. It can also record directly and losslessly in JPEG2000 file sequences with DVS's flagship product. In addition, the new AVC-Intra Class 200 codec, which is part of Panasonic's AVC-Ultra codec group, extends the diversity of distribution formats offered by CLIPSTER.



In addition to high-quality codecs such as JPEG2000 and AVC-Intra Class 200, the VENICE multichannel video server for broadcast now supports Avid ISIS and Interplay, to handle stereo 3D material. VENICE is now also available in a slimline 2U chassis offering space for up to 9 TB of internal storage.



SpycerBox, available in two versions–SpycerBox Flex and SpycerBox Ultra–integrate into any storage environment. SpycerBox Flex offers real-time support of five uncompressed 2K video streams in parallel. With a storage capacity of 43.2 TB, the compact "SAN in a box" offers all the functionality of a professional storage system which is also easy to administer thanks to a Single Point of Management.



New SDK features, a mixer as well as DirectShow support are among the many new features which DVS has equipped its Atomix video board family with for IBC. The Atomix series meets all the requirements that high-end film, HDTV post production, broadcast applications and demanding presentations call for.



DVS will be in Stand 7.E25.



