DVEO to showcase latest MPEG Gearbox MF developments

DVEO will introduce the latest version of its real-time adaptive bit-rate streaming transcoder, streamer and integrated RF receiver at IBC2011.

Now shipping, the multitasking MPEG Gearbox MF is an MPEG-2-to-H.264 or H.264-to-MPEG-2 transcoder or transcaler. The Intel 6 core processor-based system features multiprotocol, multi-resolution, and multi-wrapper support, including RTMP, RTSP and HTTP5.

The system receives simultaneous satellite, IP, SDI, HD-SDI and terrestrial RF signals, transcodes them to H.264, and streams them to any number of IP devices, including standard IP-capable set-top boxes, TVs, smart phones, iPads or software, and clients such as VLC or MPlayer.

The newest version features a wide variety of IP output protocols. The unit streams multiple channels using UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, HTTP Live, HTTP Smooth, HTTP Dynamic, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash) or Windows Media Video 9 with HTTP/ASF.

See DVEO at IBC2011 Stand 2.A48.