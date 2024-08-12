DVEO to Introduce Brutus Cloud Video Distribution Platform at IBC 2024

SAN DIEGO—DVEO will unveil Brutus Cloud, a new platform designed to transform video distribution, at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Brutus Cloud offers advanced capabilities to meet the growing demands of IPTV, OTT, and FAST TV services, providing high-performance, flexible video transcoding and streaming, DVEO said.

Brutus Cloud is engineered to deliver top-tier video transcoding and streaming solutions and provides seamless integration and quality across various platforms, it said.

Features include:

Transcode multiple channels for IPTV. Manage and deliver numerous HD channels, enhancing the viewer experience with reliable and high-quality IPTV service.

Transcode multiple resolutions in HLS DASH ABR for OTT. Adaptively transcode videos into different resolutions using HLS and DASH protocols.

Insert SCTE35 ad insertion markers into HLS DASH for FAST TV. Enhance ad delivery and monetization for Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST TV) services by inserting SCTE35 markers into HLS DASH streams.

Live video distribution: Distribute live video streams with high quality and low latency.

In addition, Brutus Cloud has been integrated with 1Legion, a cloud computing innovator. 1Legion offers a cost-effective GPU compute rental service and renewable energy-powered private cloud. Its unique model aggregates third-party compute resources through advanced API integration, offering scalable, on-demand access to powerful GPU technology, it said.

This approach not only democratizes access to high-powered computing but also significantly reduces costs and minimizes environmental impact. By partnering with 1Legion, Brutus Cloud leverages these cutting-edge capabilities to enhance its global video distribution and security features, ensuring superior performance and sustainability in video transcoding and streaming, it said.

See DVEO at IBC 2024 Stand 5.B5.

