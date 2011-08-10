DVEO to feature new schedulable H.264 streaming encoder

DVEO will showcase its newly shipping MultiStreamer DIG/IP real-time schedulable H.264 streaming encoder with SDI or HD-SDI input and concurrent multistream, multiresolution, multiprotocol IP output at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam.

The MultiStreamer DIG/IP is an embedded Linux-based single or multichannel H.264 transcoder designed for capturing uncompressed SD or HD content and streaming it to content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud based transcoders and remote video servers.

The system ingests SDI or HD-SDI video from cameras, editing systems or video servers and encodes the video to multiple H.264/MPEG-4 AVC standard streams.

The MultiStreamer DIG/IP provides numerous choices for IP protocols, wrappers and containers. Supported IP output protocols include: UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Live, HTTP Smooth, HTTP Dynamic, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash), or WMV9 with HTTP/ASF.

See DVEO at IBC2011 Stand 2.A48.